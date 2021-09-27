National CineMedia (NCM) Names Ronnie Y. Ng as Chief Financial Officer

PRESS RELEASE —

National CineMedia, the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., has appointed Ronnie Y. Ng as chief financial officer (CFO), effective September 27, 2021.

With 20 years of finance, investment banking, accounting and managerial experience, Ng joins NCM from Allen Media Group, LLC (AMG), a diversified media and entertainment company, where he was CFO and head of corporate development. At AMG, he led the company’s finance organization and oversaw multiple large-scale acquisitions and the refinancing of its capital structure.

Prior to AMG, Ng served as vice president in the fixed income group for TCW Group, Inc. (TCW) where he evaluated investments in the media and technology industry, including investment grade corporate bonds, high-yield bonds and leveraged loans. Before joining TCW, he was an investment banker for approximately 10 years. He served as executive director of UBS Investment Bank’s Global Media Group where he managed, advised and structured various financings and merger and acquisition transactions. Ng’s other previous experience includes working at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Houlihan Lokey, Inc. and Arthur Andersen LLP.

“Ronnie is an accomplished financial executive with nearly 20 years of experience around complex financial situations. His deep financial expertise and experience in media and entertainment will be a critical asset for NCM,” NCM CEO Tom Lesinski said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome Ronnie to the leadership team and his background will be instrumental as the movie industry continues to recover and to advance our strategic initiatives.”