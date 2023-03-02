NATO Appoints Michael P. O’Leary as President and CEO

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has appointed Michael P. O’Leary as the next President and CEO to lead the exhibition trade group. O’Leary’s term will begin on May 1, following the retirement of current NATO President and CEO John Fithian. He will begin collaborating with the NATO team on April 10, in the lead-up to CinemaCon, as part of the transition.

The National Association of Theatre Owners is the world’s largest global organization of movie theater owners, representing over 67,000 screens in the United States and around the world. O’Leary has served in several senior leadership positions across the entertainment industry, with experience at The Entertainment Software Association, 21st Century Fox, the Motion Picture Association, Capitol Hill, and the Department of Justice.

“The cinematic experience is an enduring and dynamic part of the entertainment landscape in communities everywhere. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work with the leaders of this iconic global industry and the talented and dedicated team at NATO to chart its next chapter,” said O’Leary in a statement.

NATO Chairman, Rolando Rodriguez, said in a statement, “On behalf of the NATO Executive Board we want to thank John Fithian for his tremendous contributions to the exhibition industry. His leadership, dedication, commitment, accomplishments, and passion will long be remembered as he retires on May 1. Thank you, John, for a great legacy. And welcome, Michael, to our NATO family.”