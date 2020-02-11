NATO to Honor AMC’s Adam Aron with Marquee Award

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will honor Adam M. Aron, chief executive officer, president, and director of AMC Entertainment, with the 2020 NATO Marquee Award during this year’s CinemaCon. Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, made the announcement today.



Celebrating its 10th edition as the official convention of NATO, CinemaCon will be held March 30 to April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Aron is being recognized by NATO for his dedication, commitment and service to the motion picture theatre industry. He will receive his industry tribute as part of CinemaCon’s opening night celebration on Monday, March 30.



“The team at NATO and CinemaCon, as well as our volunteer exhibitor board members, are thrilled that 2020’s Marquee Award will be presented to Adam Aron, on behalf of AMC,” said John Fithian, president and CEO of NATO. “AMC is the largest exhibitor in the world as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. We are grateful for the dedication and leadership Adam gives not just to his top-notch team at AMC, but also to the industry at large. Cheers.”



Aron has served as chief executive officer, president and a director of AMC Entertainment since January 2016. His tenure at AMC has been highlighted by significant expansion and innovation, with AMC becoming the largest cinema operator globally.



Prior to his tenure at AMC, Aron served as chief executive officer of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc., architecting its merger with Marriott to form the largest hospitality company in the world. He also served as the chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, Vail Resorts, and the National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers.