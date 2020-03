Nearly all movie theaters in the United States are dark. Tens of thousands of cinema employees are out of work. The National Association of Theatre Owners is calling on the public to ask Congress to help movie theaters and their employees survive this period so that they can remain resilient and come back strong when this crisis is over.

http://www.natoonline.org/initiatives/action-center/?vvsrc=%2fcampaigns%2f72765%2frespond

#supportmovietheaters