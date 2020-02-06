NBA Taps Cineplex Loyalty Program SCENE as Official Partner

PRESS RELEASE

Toronto – Feb. 6, 2020: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and SCENE, Canada’s largest entertainment rewards program, today announced a partnership that will make SCENE the entertainment loyalty partner of the NBA in Canada.

This multi-year partnership marks the first entertainment loyalty partner for the league in Canada and expands the scope of SCENE’s rewards program portfolio beyond entertainment and lifestyle and into sports, providing cross-marketing opportunities between the two brands.

SCENE’s more than 10 million members will have access to the most robust NBA sweepstakes ever offered in Canada, including premium prizing and once-in-a-lifetime experiences at marquee NBA events around the world.

“As the NBA’s impact and influence continues to expand into lifestyle and entertainment, we’re thrilled to offer Canadian basketball fans and moviegoers even more opportunities to experience our game,” said Leah MacNab, managing director, NBA Canada. “Through our new partnership, we’re excited to help amplify and reward NBA fans and SCENE members’ passions.”

“We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to give SCENE members more value and more rewards,” said Matthew Seagrim, managing director, SCENE. “With the 2019 NBA championship catapulting basketball fandom across Canada, this first-of-its-kind partnership will give SCENE members access to exclusive prizes and unforgettable experiences, which is what the program is all about. We are so excited to bring this partnership to life with our fellow basketball fan Tangerine Bank.”

Launching with the 2020 NBA All-Star Experience in partnership with Tangerine, Canadian fans who used their SCENE card by February 3, 2020, could enter to win one of three experiences for two to Chicago. This includes the chance to attend NBA Rising Stars, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, a private lunch with an NBA legend, and more.

Today’s announcement follows a banner year for the NBA in Canada, which saw broadcast, retail, and partnership records broken as the country embraced the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors. As part of Cineplex Events’ specialty programming, 33 Cineplex theatres from coast-to-coast hosted the 2019 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV viewing parties for Canadian NBA fans, free of charge.

SCENE was launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007. Tangerine is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scotiabank and the official bank of both the NBA in Canada and the Toronto Raptors. As an existing partner of the NBA in Canada, Tangerine will participate in co-branded activations and campaigns with SCENE, rewarding even more basketball fans with memorable events like the 2020 NBA All-Star Experience.