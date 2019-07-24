NCM Launches LuxeNet, a Network of Luxury Cinemas for Premium Brands

The Network Will Include 130 Premium Movie Theaters Located in Major Metropolitan Areas in the Top 25 DMAs

Cinema Advertising network National CineMedia (NCM) is launching a new specialty cinema network to connect luxury brands with upscale movie theater patrons.

The program, NCM LuxeNet, incudes 130 premium movie theaters in the top 25 Designated Market Areas (DMAs) in the United States. These theaters stand out through high-end design features, premium auditoriums, and luxury amenities like recliner seating and alcohol service. Theaters in the NCM LuxeNet network will include select locations from existing NCM partners like AMC, Bow Tie Cinemas, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres’ Movie Tavern, and Regal. All selected locations are situated in major metropolitan areas with high household incomes.

“NCM LuxeNet is the preeminent place to showcase your premium brand,” said National CineMedia’s Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Felenstein , in a press release. “We’ve designed it to give our upscale advertising partners the premier way to reach top-tier moviegoers – people with significant financial assets and spending power who are luxury auto, alcohol, travel, fashion and beauty influencers – alongside the greatest content in the best environments that Hollywood has to offer.”

NCM will face competition in this segment from national players like Spotlight Cinema Networks and Screenvision, both of which currently target the same high-end cinema demographic with specially customized offerings. For its part, NCM will dedicate special placement for premium brands in its Noovie pre-show, along with complimentary marketing solutions like on-screen editorial, exclusive sponsorships, on-site programming, digital extensions, and bespoke research. NCM LuxeNet will be audited and measured by Nielsen, alongside the rest of its network.