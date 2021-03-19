New Cinemark Totem Lake and XD Location in Kirkland, Washington Has Its Grand Opening Today

Cinemark XD screen; Image Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark has announced today’s opening of a new cinema in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, Washington. The Cinemark Totem Lake and XD, located within Kirkland’s The Village at Totem Lake mixed-use space, boasts eight screens, one of which is Cinemark’s exhibition-branded PLF format Cinemark XD.

In addition, Cinemark Totem Lake and XD’s amenities include Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers, 4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors with RealD 3D capability, an arcade, a Cinemark café, and reserved seating throughout the entire theater. The theater operates under the Cinemark Standard safety program, designed to provide for the health and safety of all Cinemark guests and employees.

“Cinemark is thrilled to be opening a brand new theater in The Village at Totem Lake,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “Movie fans in the greater Kirkland area can now enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience in our fan-favorite Luxury Loungers with larger-than-life on-screen action with sight and sound technology that cannot be replicated at home. We are pleased to be opening this theater at a time when our communities need an entertaining escape most, and there is nothing quite like the immersive cinematic experience, paired with freshly popped popcorn, of course.”

The theater opens with recent releases Tom & Jerry, The Courier, and Chaos Walking, as well as a selection of “Comeback Classics.” Private Watch Parties, of which the chain has sold over 150,000 as of their Q4 earnings call in late February, are also available for patrons who want to rent their own auditorium for up to 20 guests.