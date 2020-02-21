New Civil Rights Exhibit, with Presenting Sponsor Cinemark, Opens at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

PRESS RELEASE

On Wednesday, February 19, The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum (DHHRM) received a $35,000 donation from MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) during a special scheduled program in honor of the opening of its new exhibition, “The Fight for Civil Rights in the South.”

In partnership with Cinemark Theatres, MYCON was instrumental in building the museum’s exclusive 250-seat Cinemark Theater, donating the work that offers a superior viewing experience for museum guests. On September 18, 2019, the museum officially opened its doors to the new, 55,000-square-foot building in Dallas’ West End Historical District.

“The core of what Cinemark does is provide an unparalleled environment for stories to be told to captivated audiences, and the stories that will be shared in our theater at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum are of upmost importance,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We are honored to be involved in such an important project in our corporate hometown; it was our pleasure to connect MYCON with the museum, which led to another impactful exhibition exploring human and civil rights.”

Cinemark is the presenting sponsor of the new exhibition which MYCON’s donation was utilized to fund.

“MYCON is honored to present the museum with a donation that helped fund a powerful photo exhibition for its guests to experience and reflect upon,” said MYCON President and CEO Charles R. Myers. “‘The Fight for Civil Rights in the South’ is presented by Cinemark Theatres and our team is proud to support it along with the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation.”

“The Fight for Civil Rights in the South” combines two prestigious photography exhibitions covering the African American struggle for civil rights and social equality in the 1960s. “Selma to Montgomery: Photographs by Spider Martin” and “Courage Under Fire: The 1961 Burning of the Freedom Riders Bus” were curated and circulated by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI), with contributions from the City of Birmingham and to BCRI’s Corporate Campaign.

“We are grateful to MYCON for generously donating their services to build our beautiful Cinemark Theater and for their tremendous financial contribution to our exhibition,” said Mary Pat Higgins, DHHRM President and CEO. “The theater plays a vital role in enabling our mission of teaching the Holocaust and advancing human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference through our year-round educational programming, speaker and movie series.”