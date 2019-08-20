New Filmmakers Los Angeles to Showcase Hispanic Shorts

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will present the annual NFMLA InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema Festival on Saturday, September 14, at the Academy’s Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood.



The festival will offer a lineup of local and international films by emerging filmmakers from Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Spain, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Australia, Canada, and the United States across three short film programs.



NFMLA and AMPAS have formed industry-wide alliances and partnerships to support this initiative. Industry delegation members include Matthew Brodlie at Disney+, Carlos Gaona at Warner Bros., Jessica Rose at Fox Searchlight Pictures, Michael Senzer at The Gersh Agency, Aaron Ashford at Pantelion (Lionsgate Entertainment and Grupo Televisa), Brian Pacheco at Walt Disney Television, Robert Patla at HBO, Christine Davila at Warner Bros. Digital Networks Stage 13, Joan Wai at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Aimee Rivera at Skydance Media, Kate Hurwitz at Cinetic Media, and Nacho Gil and Casey Meurer at Vice Studios. Program moderators include Rosy Cordero at Entertainment Weekly and Claudia Puig from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA).



Doors will open to the public at 3:30 pm with a pre-reception for the first shorts program, and the night will include a pre-reception before each of the evening’s programs, where attendees can sip cocktails and mingle with industry professionals and festival selected filmmakers in the lounge. The event will conclude at 11:00 pm.



Tickets are available for $15 for an all-night access passes, which provide access to all three film programs with open bar throughout the entire event.



NFMLA’s monthly film festivals are presented throughout the year with support from Executive Circle Sponsors FilmLA and HBO, Producers Circle Sponsor Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), Supporting Sponsor Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and Foundation Supporters the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, L.A. City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) and the California Arts Council. Additional event information is available at www.nfmla.org.