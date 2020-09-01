New Jersey Allows Reopening of Movie Theaters Starting Friday, September 4

New Jersey has become the latest state to announce a timeline for the legal reopening of movie theaters.

In an August 31 press briefing, Governor Phil Murphy announced the signing of an Executive Order that will allow theaters in his state to reopen on Friday, September 4. Capacities will be limited to 25% or 150 moviegoers, whichever is less. Murphy clarified that each individual auditorium must keep to the capacity limit and that “masks are required to be worn at all times in the theater” by staff and patrons, except when eating or drinking.

As of this time, Boxoffice Pro has seen no announcement from exhibitors about the reopening of locations in either New Jersey or California, which last Friday laid out its own path to theaters reopening on a county-by-county basis.