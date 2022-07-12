New Trailers: Amsterdam, The Woman King, Clerks III, & More

Courtesy 20th Century Studios/Disney

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers



Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.



On this week’s trailer round-up:



Writer/Director David O. Russell returns with Amsterdam (November 4th), his first feature since 2015’s Joy ($56M domestic/$101M global). O. Russell’s biggest box office success to date remains American Hustle ($150M domestic/$251M global), followed by Silver Linings Playbook ($132M domestic/$236M global). In Amsterdam, facts meet fiction in an original crime epic revolving around three friends and a secret plot ripped from American history. The film boasts a cast that includes, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.



The Woman King is the story of the Agojie, a group of all-female warriors that protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries (September 16th). Inspired by true events, Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca, who prepares the next generation for battle against an enemy that seeks to destroy their way of life. The film is helmed by director Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights $14M domestic, The Secret Life of Bees $37M domestic).



Rounding out this week’s list is Clerks III (September 13th), the second sequel to the 1994 cult film Clerks ($3M domestic). This marks the ninth feature in writer/director Kevin Smith’s ‘View Askewniverse’, following 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot ($4.5M domestic). British/Irish coming-of-age comedy Joyride is a feel-good misadventure starring Olivia Colman as Joy, a woman who finds herself on the run when 12-year-old Mully steals the taxi she happens to be riding in (July 29th). In A Love Song, lone traveler Faye (Dale Dickey) bides her time birding and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a figure from her past (In Select Theaters July 29th)







Amsterdam (November 4th)



The Woman King (September 16th)



Clerks III (September 13th)



Joyride (July 29th)



A Love Song (In Select Theaters July 29th)