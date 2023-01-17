New Trailers: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Marlowe, Titanic 25th Anniversary, and More

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Courtesy of Lionsgate

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

Writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig, whose previous films include The Edge of Seventeen ($14.4M domestic/$19.3M global) and Post Grad ($6.3M domestic/$6.4M global), brings the classic coming-of-age novel by Judy Blume, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, to the big screen. Starring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, the timeless story has spoken to generations since its initial publication in 1970. When Margaret moves to a new town, she begins to contemplate life, friendship, and adolescence. Her mother (McAdams) and grandmother Sylvia (Bates) offer loving support while both facing their own struggles. For all three, questions of identity, belonging, and what brings meaning to a life, will draw them closer together than ever before (April 28th).

Based on the hardboiled crime books by Raymond Chandler, Marlowe brings the Los Angeles private investigator back to the big screen. Among the many previous screen adaptations of Chandler’s work, Murder, My Sweet (1944) and The Big Sleep (1946) are among the most acclaimed, with the later starring Humphrey Bogart as the detective. In his first big screen foray since 2018’s Greta ($10.5M domestic/$18.6M global) director Neil Jordan casts Liam Neeson as the street wise, down on his luck detective. When Marlowe is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange), the case unearths a web of lies. Soon Marlowe finds himself involved in a deadly investigation where everyone involved seems to be hiding something (February 15th).

No stranger to a re-release, James Cameron’s blockbuster epic Titanic returns to theaters this Valentine’s Day to mark its 25th Anniversary. The Romeo and Juliet story follows an aristocrat and an artist aboard the doomed 1912 luxury ocean liner. In its original 1997 release, the film generated $600.7M at the domestic box office and captured $1.8 billion worldwide. With several subsequent re-releases, including a 3D version in 2012, the film currently stands at $659.3M domestic and $2.19 billion prior to this February’s anniversary release (February 10th).

Two 1st quarter horror titles round out this week’s list. After her marriage breaks up, Jess (Michelle Monaghan) moves back to her childhood home with her two children, where their life quickly deteriorates into terror. After the family dog bites her son, a horrific infection tests Jess’ morals when it seems the only way to keep her son alive is Blood (January 27th). After the suspicious death of her brother, Grace (Jena Malone) travels to the convent in Scotland where he died to find out what really happened. Once there, she discovers the unholy truth (February 10th).

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (April 28th)



Marlowe (February 15th)



Titanic 25th Anniversary Re-Release (February 10th)



Blood (January 27th)



Consecration (February 10th)