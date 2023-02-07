New Trailers: Big George Foreman, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, The Lost King, and More

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World, Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

Based on one of the great comeback stories, a near-death experience takes Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman from the boxing ring to the pulpit. When he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by becoming the oldest World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever. Directed by filmmaker George Tillman Jr. (The Hate You Give $29.7M domestic/$34.9M global, Notorious $36.8M domestic/$44.4M global), Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World stars Khris Davis as Foreman and Forest Whitaker as Foreman’s trainer and mentor Doc Broadus. (April 28th).

In Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, (a title change presumably due to the 2006 film of the same name), after US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) is injured in an ambush, interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) saves Kinley’s life. When Kinley later learns that Ahmed and his family were not granted the safe passage to America they were promised, Kinley heads back into the war zone to repay his debt (April 21st). Writer/director Guy Ritchie’s recent films include Wrath of Man ($27.4M domestic/$103.9M global), and pre-pandemic titles The Gentlemen ($36.4M domestic/$115.1M global) and Aladdin ($355.5M domestic/$1.05 billion global).

The distinguished Stephen Frears has directed such films as Dangerous Liaisons, High Fidelity, The Queen, and Philomena. His first feature since 2017 is based on the true story of amateur historian Philippa Langley. The Lost King is the story of a woman who refused to be ignored. She takes on the UK’s most eminent historians, forcing them to take a fresh look at one of the most controversial kings in England’s history (March 24th). Frears’ last film Victoria & Abdul generated $22.2M domestic and $66.5M at the global box office.

Rounding out the list are two only-in-theaters releases from Roadside Attractions. In Moving On, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend (March 17th). My Happy Ending stars Andie MacDowell as a famous actor who goes incognito to seek medical treatment. While at the hospital, she meets three remarkable women who help her face adversity with humor (February 24th).



Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World (April 28th)



Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (April 21st)



The Lost King (March 24th)



Moving On (March 17th)



My Happy Ending (February 24th)