New Trailers: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Halloween Ends, & More

This weekend Disney revealed the first trailer for the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther at San Diego’s Comic-Con, with President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, Kevin Feige, announcing the film as the final title in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The newly-named Multiverse Saga will comprise of Phases 4, 5, and 6, concluding with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: The Secret Wars. Starring the late Chadwick Boseman, the first Black Panther film garnered $700.42M domestic and $1.34 billion at the global box office. In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Wakanda fights to protect their nation from intervening world powers. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits US theaters November 11th.



Paramount Pictures debuted a first trailer at Comic-Con for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. New Line Cinema’s attempt to turn the roleplaying game into a blockbuster back in 2000 was largely negatively received at the box office, with $15.39M domestic and $33.97M global. The franchise reboot follows a charming thief and band of misfits on a quest to retrieve a lost relic. Based on the world and ethos of the roleplaying game, the film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant (March 3rd, 2023).



The ongoing saga between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers reaches its climax in Halloween Ends. Launching a new trilogy in 2018, the eleventh installment in the series disregarded years of sequels in favor of directly continuing the storyline of the original 1978 John Carpenter film. Under the same title, 2018’s Halloween picked up the story four decades later, reuniting Michael with Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), and generating $159.34M domestic and $255.61M at the global box office. Though the sequel debuted day-and-date on the NBCUni streaming platform Peacock, Halloween Kills outperformed expectations in 2021, offering more evidence of theatrical distribution’s comeback with $92M domestic and $131.64M global. This October, Laurie Strode makes her last stand, as she faces off with Myers for a final confrontation. Four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter and writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Halloween Ends lands in theaters October 14th.

Rounding out this week’s trailers, John Wick returns for another chapter as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the next installment of the series, John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24th, 2023). To date, the franchise has accrued over $306M domestic and $584.91M global. Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who transforms into his alter ego, an adult super hero. 2019’s Shazam! brought $140.48M to the domestic box office, for a total of $366.08M global. The sequel is set to begin an international rollout on December 15th, before hitting US theaters on December 21st.







