New Trailers: Creed III, M3GAN, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, & More

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up.

Michael B. Jordan returns to the ring as Adonis Creed in his directorial debut Creed III. After dominating the boxing world, Creed thrives in both his career and family life. When childhood friend Damian (Jonathan Majors), a former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving a long prison sentence, he sets out to make his mark in the ring. The former friends face-off in what proves to be more than just another fight. Now a successful franchise in its own right, the Rocky spin-off began with 2015’s Creed ($109.7M domestic/ $173.5M global) and continued in 2018 with Creed II ($115.7M domestic/$214.2M global). The third chapter hits theaters March 3rd, 2023.

James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw (1.04 billion global), Insidious (542.8M global) and The Conjuring (2 billion global) franchises, brings a fresh face to cinema screens. Produced by Wan and Blumhouse, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally becomes a threat in M3GAN. From a story by screenwriter Akela Cooper and Wan, M3GAN stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, with Jenna Davis as the creepy doll (January 13th).

Initially announced at CinemaCon this past spring, the documentary Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon will see a limited theatrical release by Fathom Events on December 5th, 6th & 7th only. Kingdom Story Company created the documentary with exclusive access to over 100 tapes that have never been heard before outside of the Cash family. Originally recorded for Cash’s autobiography, the tapes were provided with the blessings and involvement from the only child of Cash and June Carter Cash, John Carter Cash and Cash’s sister Joanne Cash. The doc features John Carter Cash, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper, Franklin Graham, Joanne Cash Yates, Greg Laurie, and more.

Rounding out this week’s list are second trailers for A24’s The Inspection and Sony Pictures Classics The Son. Inspired by writer/director Elegance Bratton’s own story, The Inspection follows a gay black man (Jeremy Pope) who decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed. As he confronts prejudice and grueling basic training, he discovers a new community that gives him a strong sense of purpose and belonging (November 18th). Director Florian Zeller and co-writer Christopher Hampton’s The Son follows Peter (Hugh Jackman) struggles to juggle work, his new baby with partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby), and the offer of his dream job in Washington, he also finds himself caring for his 17-year-old son Nicholas, who no longer feels he can live with his mother (Laura Dern). The Son releases in select theaters November 11th.

