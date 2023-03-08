New Trailers: Haunted Mansion, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and More

March 08 2023
Two decades after The Haunted Mansion ($75.8M domestic and $182.2M global), Disney’s grim grinning ghosts are returning to cinema screens. Inspired by the theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion follows a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Directed by Justin Simien, who previously helmed Dear White People ($4.4M domestic/ $4.63M global), the happy haunts arrive in theaters this summer (July 28th).

The most recent entries in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise include 2007’s animated TMNT ($54.1M domestic/$95.8M global), 2014’s live-action reboot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ($191.2M domestic/$485M global) and the 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows ($82M domestic/$245.6M global). After a seven-year hiatus, the turtle brothers are back on the big screen, returning in animated form. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the brothers set out to find acceptance as normal teenagers. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants are unleashed upon them (August 4th).

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the franchise reboot from Paramount, follows a charming thief and band of misfits on a quest to retrieve a lost relic in an action-packed adventure based on the world and ethos of the roleplaying game. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant (March 31st).

Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public TV painter, in IFC Films’ Paint. He’s convinced he has it all, until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. From writer/director Brit McAdams, Paint splatters onto screens April 7th.

Skewering the tropes of the horror genre,The Blackening follows a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to discover that they’re trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer (June 16th).


