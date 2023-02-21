New Trailers: John Wick: Chapter 4, The Little Mermaid, Creed III, and More

John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, courtesy of Lionsgate. Image: Murray Close

The John Wick franchise launched back in 2014 ($43M domestic/$86M global), with a revenge tale about former assassin Wick (Keanu Reeves) returning to his unique line of work. Following 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 ($92M domestic/$171.5M global), and 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ($171M domestic/$327.2M global), John Wick: Chapter 4 picks up with Wick uncovering a path to defeating the High Table (a council of twelve crime lords). Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe–a force that turns friends into foes (March 24th).

In 2019, The Lion King ($543.6M domestic/ $1.6 billion global) and Aladdin ($355.5M domestic/$1 billion global) both landed on the top ten highest-grossing films of the year. Back in 2021, Cruella went day-and-date in theaters and on Disney+ ($86.1M domestic / $233.5M global). Pinocchio subsequently went directly to streaming platform last year. Summer title The Little Mermaid marks a return to theaters for Disney’s long-running series of live action remakes of the studio’s animated classics. Director Rob Marshall’s reimagining is expected to closely follow the animated tale, with Ariel longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea and falling for the dashing Prince Eric. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life and her father’s crown in jeopardy. The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel (May 26th).

Michael B. Jordan returns to the ring as Adonis Creed in his directorial debut Creed III. After dominating the boxing world, Creed thrives in both his career and family life. When childhood friend Damian (Jonathan Majors), a former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving a long prison sentence, he sets out to make his mark in the ring. The former friends face-off in what proves to be more than just another fight. Now a successful franchise in its own right, the Rocky spin-off began with 2015’s Creed ($109.7M domestic/ $173.5M global) and continued in 2018 with Creed II ($115.7M domestic/$214.2M global). The third chapter hits theaters March 3rd.

In the romantic comedy Love Again, Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) sends a series of romantic texts to her ex’s cell phone number, unaware the number was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns’ (Sam Heughan) new work phone. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira and win her heart (May 12th).

In The Ritual Killer, a detective on the verge of retirement (Cole Hauser) teams with a professor of African Studies (Morgan Freeman) to track down a serial killer who is performing the ancient black magic practice of Muti (March 10th).



