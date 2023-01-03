New Trailers: Knock at the Cabin, After Everything, Maybe I Do, and More

Knock at the Cabin, Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

Director M. Night Shyamalan is set to return to the big screen this year with his first film since 2021’s Old ($48.2M domestic/$90.1M global). Based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse (February 3rd).



After Everything, the fifth film in the steamy After series, based on the young adult novels by Anna Todd, is set to hit theaters sometime this year, with a release date yet to be determined. The franchise has made over $158M at the global box office, which began in 2019 with After ($12M domestic/$69M global).

Detective Knight: Independence is the third film in the surprise Bruce Willis trilogy, in which he stars as Detective James Knight ($272K global). Knight’s last-minute assignment on Independence Day turns into a race to stop an unbalanced ambulance EMT from ruining the festivities. The misguided vigilante has a bank vault full of reasons to put on his own fireworks show–one that will strike dangerously close to Knight’s home (January 20th).

In the comedy Maybe I Do, it’s time for Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey) to meet the parents. In a dinner that spirals out of control, the parents (Richard Gere & Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon & William H. Macy) realize each spouse is sleeping with the other. Trying to hide their affairs from the kids, antics turn the night into full blown comedic chaos (January 27th).





Knock at the Cabin (February 3rd)



After Everything (TBD 2023)



Detective Knight: Independence (In select theaters January 20th)



Maybe I Do (January 27th)