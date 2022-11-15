New Trailers: Magic Mike’s Last Dance, John Wick: Chapter 4, Empire of Light, & More

Magic Mike's Last Dance Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

The first trailer has dropped for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third entry in the Channing Tatum-led franchise. Inspired by Tatum’s own experience as an exotic male dancer, 2012’s Magic Mike ($113.7M domestic/$167.8M global) was followed three years later with Magic Mike XXL ($66M domestic/$117.8M global). Initially planned as an HBOMax release, Magic Mike’s Last Dance now has a theatrical release date of February 10th, 2023, serving as Super Bowl counter-programming. Magic Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus. Following a bad business deal that left him broke, Mike has been busy bartending in Florida. With the encouragement of a wealthy socialite (Selma Hayek Pinault), he’s lured back to the stage with an offer he can’t refuse (February 10th, 2023).

The John Wick franchise launched back in 2014 ($43M domestic/$86M global), with a revenge tale about former assassin Wick (Keanu Reeves) returning to his unique line of work. Following 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 ($92M domestic/$171.5M global), and 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ($171M domestic/$327.2M global), John Wick: Chapter 4 picks up with Wick uncovering a path to defeating the High Table (a council of twelve crime lords). Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe. A force that turns friends into foes (March 24th, 2023).

In his first film since 2019’s 1917 ($159.2M domestic/ $384.9M global), writer/director Sam Mendes brings romance to an old cinema on the south coast of England during the 1980s in Empire of Light. A story about human connection and the magic of cinema, the film stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Toby Jones, and Colin Firth (December 9th).

The 2011 Shrek franchise spin-off Puss in Boots scored big with international audiences earning 73% of its box office take internationally ($554M global/$149M domestic). In total, the Shrek franchise has surpassed $1.4 billion domestic, with a global total of over $3.5 billion. Over a decade later, Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of Puss in Boots in the sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Having burned through eight of his nine lives, Puss in Boots sets out on a grand quest into the Black Forest to find the mythical wishing star and restore his lost lives. With only one life left, Puss must ask for help from his former partner and nemesis Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault). The animated adventure lands in theaters December 21st.

A war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name by Adam Makos, Devotion tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle of the Korean War. Hailed as the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War, the film follows Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot, Tom Hudner (Glen Powell). The biopic lands exclusively in theaters November 23rd.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (February 10th, 2023)



John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24th, 2023)



Empire of Light (December 9th)



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (December 21st)



Devotion (November 23rd)