New Trailers: Pearl, Medieval, Till, & More

Courtesy A24

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

In March of this year, the slasher film X followed a group of young 1970s filmmakers who planned to capitalize on the booming pornography market by shooting an adult film on a rural Texas farm. That is, until the farm’s proprietors, Howard and Pearl, put a stop to it. The film grossed $11M domestic/$14M global and ended with a post-credits scene teasing the next chapter, the backstory of X‘s villain Pearl, played by Mia Goth. Shot back-to-back in New Zealand, Writer/Director Ti West turns back the clock to tell the Technicolor-inspired origin tale Pearl. Trapped on her family farm, Pearl dreams of living the glamorous life she’s seen in the movies (September 16th).



Trailers dropped for two thrillers written and directed by playwright Neil LaBute. House of Darkness reimagines the Bram Stoker classic Dracula as a casual hook-up that turns sinister at a secluded estate (September 9th). Out of the Blue stars Ray Nicholson (son of Jack) as a young man recently released from prison who meets the wife of a wealthy businessman and begins an adulterous affair (August 26th).



Inspired by true events, Medieval tells the story of Jan Žižka (Ben Foster), who is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe) in a plot to prevent her fiancé’s rise to power in the action/drama hitting theaters on September 8th.



Rounding out this week’s list are October releases Tár and Till. Cate Blanchett assumes the role of Lydia Tár, the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra (October 7th). Till is the emotional true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her son, who was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi (October 14th).



Pearl (September 16th)



House of Darkness (September 9th)



Medieval (September 8th)



Out of the Blue (August 26th)



Tár (October 7th)



Till (October 14th)