New Trailers: Scream VI, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and More

Scream VI, Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

The second entry in the franchise under Paramount Pictures, Scream VI sees Ghostface follow the four survivors of the previous chapter to New York City, where ‘no one hears you scream’. Courteney Cox returns as legacy character Gale Weathers, alongside the more recent Scream franchise survivors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Hayden Panettiere. This marks the first entry without series protagonist Sidney Prescott, with actress Neve Campbell exiting the sequel over a salary dispute. Thus far, the franchise has scared up over $413.3M domestic and $744.5M global (March 10th, 2023).

New Line Cinema’s attempt to turn the roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons into a blockbuster back in 2000 was largely negatively received at the box office, with $15.39M domestic and $33.97M global. The reboot from Paramount, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, follows a charming thief and band of misfits on a quest to retrieve a lost relic. Based on the world and ethos of the roleplaying game, the film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant (March 3rd, 2023).

Rounding out this week’s list, The Locksmith follows an expert locksmith (Ryan Phillippe) who is released from prison and pulled back into a world of crooked cops and small-town gangsters, damaging his chances to rebuild a life with ex-fiancé (Kate Bosworth) and their daughter (February 3rd). Inspired by true events, Ocean Boy is told through the eyes of 13-year-old Rockit. As he struggles to understand why his mother isn’t coming home, he embarks on a road trip with his father Bosch (Luke Hemsworth), only to discover they’re actually on the run from the law (February 3rd).



Scream VI (March 10th, 2023)



Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 3rd, 2023)



The Locksmith (February 3rd)



Ocean Boy (February 3rd)