New Trailers: She Said, Mack & Rita, After Ever Happy, & More

Based on the New York Times bestseller, She Said stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the story that helped launch the #Metoo movement and shattered decades of silence around sexual abuse in Hollywood. Directed by Maria Schrader from a screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film is produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment (November 18th).



A Palm Springs bachelorette trip unleashes Mack Martin’s inner-self, when she wakes up to find she has been transformed into a 70-year-old woman (Diane Keaton). Freed of expectations, ‘Aunt Rita’ becomes an unlikely social media star in Mack & Rita (August 12th). Keaton’s last pre-pandemic film was the 2019 comedy Poms ($13M domestic/$16M global).



After Ever Happy, the forth film in the After series, based on the young adult novels by Anna Todd, is set to hit theaters September 7th. The franchise has made over $139M at the global box office, which began in 2019 with After ($12M domestic/$69M global).



Rounding out the weekly list is the exorcism horror film Prey for the Devil, in which nun Sister Ann finds herself battling for the soul of a young girl who has been possessed by the same demon that attacked Sister Ann’s mother years prior (October 28th). Gemma Arterton stars in Rogue Agent, a thriller based on a true story about conman Robert Freegard, who posed as an MI5 agent (In Select Theaters August 12th).



