New Trailers Super Bowl Edition: Air, Fast X, The Flash, and More

Super Bowl TV Spot round-up:

Creed III (March 3rd)

Michael B. Jordan returns to the ring as Adonis Creed in his directorial debut Creed III. After dominating the boxing world, Creed thrives in both his career and family life. When childhood friend Damian (Jonathan Majors), a former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving a long prison sentence, he sets out to make his mark in the ring. The former friends face-off in what proves to be more than just another fight. Now a successful franchise in its own right, the Rocky spin-off began with 2015’s Creed ($109.7M domestic/ $173.5M global) and continued in 2018 with Creed II ($115.7M domestic/$214.2M global). The third chapter hits theaters March 3rd.



Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 3rd)

New Line Cinema’s attempt to turn the roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons into a blockbuster back in 2000 was largely negatively received at the box office, with $15.39M domestic and $33.97M global. The reboot from Paramount, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, follows a charming thief and band of misfits on a quest to retrieve a lost relic. Based on the world and ethos of the roleplaying game, the film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant (March 3rd).



65 (March 10th)

The sci-fi action drama 65 from A Quiet Place ($188M domestic/$340.9M) writer/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods centers on Mills (Adam Driver), a pilot who crash lands on a strange planet, only to discover that he’s not alone. He’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. With only one chance at rescue, Mills and Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. (March 10th).



Scream VI (March 10th)

The second entry in the franchise under Paramount Pictures, Scream VI sees Ghostface follow the four survivors of the previous chapter to New York City, where ‘no one hears you scream’. Courteney Cox returns as legacy character Gale Weathers, alongside more recent Scream franchise survivors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Hayden Panettiere. This marks the first entry without series protagonist Sidney Prescott, with actress Neve Campbell exiting the sequel over a salary dispute. Thus far, the franchise has scared up over $413.3M domestic and $744.5M global (March 10th, 2023).



Air (April 5th)

Last month, Amazon Studios announced a global theatrical release for the Ben Affleck & Matt Damon film Air, marking the first wide theatrical release from Amazon since 2019’s Late Night ($15.4M domestic/$22.3M global). Air follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, who led Nike in the pursuit of Michael Jordan as the spokesman for the Nike Air Jordan (April 5th).



Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (May 5th)

Last seen in this year’s Disney+ holiday special, Marvel’s superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy haven’t had their own solo theatrical outing since 2017. The previous volumes of the motley crew’s standalone adventures include 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy ($333.7M domestic/$773.3M global) and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389.8M domestic/$863.7M global). Director James Gunn is stepping away from Marvel to helm DC Studios as co-chairman and co-chief executive officer (along with Peter Safran), making this outing the final film in his intergalactic trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sees Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) rallying his team of misfits to defend the universe in a mission that may lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them (May 5th).



Fast X (May 19th)

The tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga launches the final chapters of the popular franchise. Recent entries include 2021’s Fast 9 ($173M domestic/$726.2M global) and the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($173.9M domestic/$760.7M global). Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they find themselves confronted with the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Emerging from the shadows of the past, a terrifying threat is determined to shatter the family and destroy everything that Dom loves (May 19th).



The Flash (June 16th)

Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC superhero’s first standalone feature film. Last seen in Zach Snyder’s 2017 Justice League ($229M domestic/$657.9M global), Barry travels back in time in an attempt to save his family, but inadvertently alters the future. Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation. Barry must coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement to save the world that he’s in and return to the future that he knows (June 16th).



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30th)

The fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, sees star Harrison Ford return as the legendary archaeologist. The film is directed by James Mangold, whose credits include Ford v Ferrari ($117.6M domestic/$225.5M global) and Logan ($226.2M domestic/$619.1M global). The previous adventures of the globetrotting treasure hunter have generated a box office total of more than $942.3M domestic and over $1.98 billion globally (June 30th).



Transformers Rise of the Beasts (June 30th)

Another long-running franchise returns next year with a trek around the world. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introduces the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. The film is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously helmed Creed II ($115.7M domestic/$214.2M global) and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Technically a sequel to a prequel, the film takes place in the 90s after the events of the 2018 franchise spin-off film Bumblebee ($127.1M domestic/$467.9M global). Overall, the franchise has thus far generated nearly 5 billion at the global box office (June 9th, 2023).