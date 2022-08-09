New Trailers: The Banshees of Inisherin, The Good House, Triangle of Sadness, & More

Courtesy Disney/Searchlight

With his first film since 2017’s Best Picture-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ($54M domestic/$160M global), writer/director Martin McDonagh returns to the big screen alongside fellow Irishmen Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who previously co-starred in McDonagh’s debut feature In Bruges ($7M domestic/$34M global). The first feature set in his native Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin takes place in 1923 during the Irish Civil War. Two friends (Farrell and Gleeson) have an abrupt falling out, leading to alarming consequences (October 21st).



Before she returns to the world of Pandora this December in Avatar: The Way of Water, Sigourney Weaver stars opposite Kevin Kline in the comedic drama The Good House. Based on the novel of the same name by Ann Leary, New England realtor Hildy Good (Weaver) rekindles a romance with high-school flame Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), exhuming buried emotions and family secrets. Kline and Weaver previously appeared together in Ang Lee’s 1997 film The Ice Storm ($8M domestic). The Good House is only in theaters September 30th.



Rounding out this week’s list, writer/director Ruben Östlund also returns with his first film since 2017’s Palme d’Or-winning The Square ($1M domestic/$9M global). Described as a wild satire set against the world of fashion, Triangle of Sadness follows the crew and passengers of a doomed luxury cruise (in select theaters October 7th). In God’s Country, Thandiwe Newton is terrorized by two hunters she catches trespassing on her property (in select theaters September 16th). Based on the stage musical, Tomorrow Morning parallels two days in the lives of Bill and Catherine–their wedding day and a decade later as divorced parents (In UK September 9th, US date TBD).



