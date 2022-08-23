New Trailers: The Inspection, Living, Beautiful Disaster, & More.

Courtesy A24

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

A24’s The Inspection will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and has been named the closing night selection for the New York Film Festival. Inspired by writer/director Elegance Bratton’s own story, the film follows a gay Black man who decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed. As he confronts prejudice and grueling basic training, he discovers a new community that gives him a strong sense of purpose and belonging (November 18th).

Set in 1950s London, Living is an English-language adaptation of the 1952 Japanese drama Ikiru, in which a man tries to find meaning in his life after he discovers he has terminal cancer. Emma Roberts brings an unexpected date to her sister’s wedding in About Fate (September 9th). Producers of the After franchise ($139M global) bring another adult romance book series to the big screen with Beautiful Disaster. When bad-boy Travis (Dylan Sprouse) makes a bet with good-girl Abby (Virginia Gardner), he doesn’t realize that he may have met his match (expected 2023). Railway Children, a sequel to the 1970 UK family classic The Railway Children, generated $2.9M at the international box office. During WWII, children are evacuated to a Yorkshire village where they encounter a young soldier who also finds himself far away from home (September 23rd).





The Inspection (November 18th)



Living (In select theaters December 23rd)



About Fate (September 9th)



Beautiful Disaster (2023)



Railway Children (September 23rd)