New Trailers: The Pope’s Exorcist, Somewhere in Queens, Sweetwater, and More

Inspired by the real files of the chief exorcist of the Vatican, Father Gabriele Amorth, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth (Russell Crowe) as he investigates a young boy’s possession. What he uncovers is something the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden for centuries. Directed by Julius Avery (2018’s Overlord $21.7M domestic / $41.6M global), the film hits theaters April 14th.

Actor Ray Romano makes his directorial debut with Somewhere in Queens. Leo Russo (Romano) lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf), son ‘Sticks’ (Jacob Ward), and Leo’s close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and friends. When sudden heartbreak threatens to derail his son’s budding basketball career, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to help him (April 21st).

Sweetwater follows the story of Nat ‘Sweetwater’ Clifton, who changed the game of basketball in the fall of 1950 when he became the first African American to land a contract to play in the NBA (April 14th).

Sebastian (Sebastian Maniscalco) is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his father, Salvo (Robert De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family in the Lionsgate comedy About My Father (May 26th).

In Focus Features’ A Thousand and One, Inez De La Paz (Teyana Taylor) kidnaps her son Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola) out of the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their home, identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City (March 31st).



