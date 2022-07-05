New Trailers: Ticket to Paradise, See How They Run, Resurrection, & More

Courtesy Universal Pictures

Writer/Director Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again $120M domestic/$402M global) reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who previously played a couple in the Oceans franchise, Ocean’s Eleven ($183M domestic/$450M global) and Ocean’s Twelve ($125M domestic/$362M global). The pair also co-starred in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind ($16M domestic/$33M global) and Money Monster ($41M domestic/$93M global). In Ticket to Paradise, Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple that plot to stop their daughter from getting married (October 21st).



Murder Mystery See How They Run heads back to 1950s London, where plans to adapt a hit play come to a halt when the film’s director is found murdered. The whodunit stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan (September 9th). Recent entries in the genre include Death on the Nile ($45M domestic/$137M global) and Knives Out ($165M domestic/$311M global).



Rounding out this week’s list is The Legend of Molly Johnson, based on the play The Drover’s Wife, about a woman’s struggle to protect her family amidst the harsh Australian landscape (August 19th). Psychological Thriller Resurrection stars Rebecca Hall as a woman haunted by the return of a man from her past (July 29th). In her first feature since Tiny Furniture, Girls‘ star Lena Dunham returns to the director’s chair with Sharp Stick. Starring Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, and Dunham, the film follows a young girl coming-of-age as she navigates an affair with a married man.





