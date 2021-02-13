Miami’s Nite Owl Drive-In Upgrades to 4K Laser Projection from Barco and Cinionic

Recently changing from 35-mm projection to 4K laser projection, the Nite Owl Drive-In in Miami is screening a combination of classic and more modern movies this month.

Their projector is now a Series 4 model from Barco, introduced in 2019 and featuring Barco’s patented AIM or Active Image Management technology. (Cinionic was founded in 2018 as a joint venture between the companies Barco, CGS, and ALPD.) With its 53-foot screen, the venue can accomodate 65 to 70 vehicles per showing.

According to their website, showtimes this weekend (February 13-14) include Casablanca, a black and white showing of Parasite, and Pretty Woman on Valentine’s Day.

Other showtimes later this month include High School Musical, Pan’s Labyrinth, Pink Floyd: The Wall, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Fifth Element, E.T., Twilight, Selena, Zoolander, Coming to America, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, and Risky Business.

“Taking 4K RGB laser projection outdoors in Miami was going to be a challenge,” Nite Owl founder Nayib Estefan said in a press release. “Finally — the Nite Owl can play all the 4K remasters of classic films, and new content we have never been able to access. Which is exciting after having previously operated a strictly 35MM repertory theater.”

Drive-in cinemas have become far more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, given social distancing restrictions in indoor venues. Both independent cinemas and major chains alike have converted their parking lots and outdoor spaces into drive-ins. Horror release The Wretched earned more than $1 million domestically by playing almost exclusively at drive-ins.