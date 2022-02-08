Non-Profit Group Women in Exhibition Announces “Panel Parity Project” for Cinema-Industry Events

Women in Exhibition, a non-profit group geared towards uplifting women in the cinema entertainment, technology, and mixed-used leisure space, has announced the creation of the Panel Parity Project, an initiative designed to achieve gender balance among speakers at trade shows, conferences, and other industry events.

“Having a more gender-balanced panel can be difficult, as often trade show and event organizers don’t know who to reach out to,” said WIE’s Co-Founder and President, Heather Blair. “WIE—and the brilliant women professionals who have joined our ranks—are thrilled to be able to connect the industry with a more diverse range of talent than has been generally represented in the past.” This is accomplished through the creation of a database of women prepared to share their knowledge as a panel member, moderator, or keynote speaker. Interested professionals can submit their information on panelparity.com, while while show organizers will be encouraged to consult WIE’s database to fulfill their speaker rosters.

The Panel Parity Project is proudly sponsored by Venue Valet, an Austin-based a technology company that provides a wide range of products and services, specializing in transaction-based venue management systems; and Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leading cinema entertainment center (CEC) chain that operates seven locations across the US.

To help launch the Panel Parity Project, WIE is hosting a Panel Parity Webinar at noon (EST) on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Registration is currently open for the panel, which will feature insights from Blair, Jackie Brenneman (NATO), Heather Morgan (Harkins Theatres; Will Rogers), and Harish Anand Thilakan (Influx Worldwide).