Omnex and Movies@Cinemas Reach Agreement to Install UK & Ireland’s First Ever Samsung Onyx Cinema LED

PRESS RELEASE

Barcelona – June 19, 2019 – UK and Ireland cinema integrator Omnex today announced at CineEurope the agreement to install the first ever of Samsung’s ground-breaking Onyx Cinema LED screens in the UK and Irish market.

The Movies@Cinemas chain has selected an impressive new 10m 4K screen for its Movies@Dundrum multiplex — the flagship venue for a business that has always taken pride in the technical quality of the experience it delivers. Working with integrators Omnex, Movies@Cinemas has identified the value that the installation of a state-of-the art Onyx Cinema LED can deliver for audiences. The installation will be supported by the addition of audio design from Christie Vive Audio that provides a soundscape to match the quality of the images.

“Movies@Cinemas has always been something of a pioneer, committed to bringing the best audio-visual technologies to our audiences”, explained Graham Spurling, co-managing director of Movies@Cinemas, “When I went with the team from Omnex and saw these screens in action at Samsung’s HQ in Frankfurt, the quality of the image blew me away. We’re hugely excited to be working with Samsung and Omnex to be the first to bring a radically innovative LED screen experience to UK and Irish audiences.”

“We work with a lot of progressive exhibitors,” commented Simon Tandy, MD at cinema integrator Omnex, “but for us it’s highly appropriate to be bringing the first UK and Ireland installation of the Onyx LED technology to a business with a track-record as positive as Movies@Cinemas. They’re always enthusiastic about delivering the best experience possible and we’re really looking forward to seeing the impact this will have in the market.”

“We are excited to welcome Movies@Cinemas into a community of ground-breaking exhibitors that are striving to bring a unique experience to their customers,” said David Hernandez at Samsung Electronics. “With the Onyx Cinema LED screen, Movies@Cinemas customers will enjoy an enhanced viewing experience with world-class picture quality, enhanced contrast ratio and deep blacks that will immerse them in every scene.”