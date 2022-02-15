Ireland’s Omniplex Cinemas Partners with Showtime Analytics for Email Marketing and Customer Analytics Solutions

Showtime Analytics has reached an agreement with Ireland’s largest cinema chain, Omniplex Cinemas, to provide the exhibitor with its customer analytics and communication software solutions, it was announced Tuesday (February 15).

Omniplex was already an existing user of Showtime Analytics’ Showtime Insights platform, a real-time operational analysis tool that brings ticketing, concessions, occupancy and staffing data together in one place. The exhibitor will now utilize Showtime’s demographic-based email marketing platform Showtime Engage as well as its “customer base modeling tool” Showtime Customer Analytics.

Showtime Engage will allow Omniplex to ensure that each of its email marketing campaigns is targeted specifically to the right audience segments based on individual behaviors. Showtime Customer Analytics, meanwhile, will give the exhibitor the power to track the composition of their entire identifiable customer base “in terms of recency, frequency and monetary values, and ensure they are shaping their marketing strategy accordingly,” according to a press release.

Omniplex operates a total of 33 theaters in most major cities and towns in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Showtime Analytics and utilise their Engage email marketing platform,” said Omniplex Cinemas Director Paul John Anderson in a statement. “Having real time data is an important tool for us in the decision making process with our organisation. Expanding this to our customer base and having the ability to deliver targeted communications will be an invaluable marketing tool for our marketing team.”

Richie Power, CEO of Showtime Analytics, added of the partnership, “Omniplex are a true leader in their vision and strategy, and even in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic they remain focused on rebuilding and growing their business. I am delighted to bring our partnership to the next level and look forward to seeing the results this data led approach will deliver to their bottom line.”