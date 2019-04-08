One of the World’s Leading Exhibitors – Cinemex Selects GDC as Provider of Media Servers

PRESS RELEASE —

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2019 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today it has won a solicited proposal to be Cinemex’s exclusive provider of digital cinema servers for the calendar year 2019. Cinemex is Mexico’s second largest theatre circuit and operates 2,936 screens at 340 sites in 99 cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca, Juarez, Leon, Tijuana, Mexicali, Puebla and other Mexican cities. The agreement involves the deployment of the GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block™ , which was launched at CinemaCon 2018, at all of Cinemex’s new construction projects in Mexico.

“At Cinemex we base our partnerships on trust. We firmly believe GDC is one of the most trusted names in the cinema industry, said Rolando Maggi, Cinemex Director of Operations. “Extending our relationship was based upon GDC’s exceptional post-sales support, history of innovation, reliable products, and their passion to improve the experience for our guests.”

Cinemex introduced its first multiplex in Mexico in 1995 and known for introducing new innovations to provide the best possible moviegoing experience at all its cinemas. Cinemex has always strived to offer moviegoers outstanding customer services, value and enjoyment based on its continuous evolution. This agreement provides Cinemex with GDC digital cinema servers designed with the latest and most powerful semiconductor technology for near zero maintenance and minimal total cost of ownership.

“We’re delighted to build on our partnership and expand our presence with Cinemex, one of the world’s leading exhibitors” said Michael Fernandez, vice president of sales for the GDC Latin America region. “Cinemex has been a valued partner since 2012. By selecting GDC again from the possible candidates, Cinemex will have ultra-reliable technology to help them achieve their mission of being the best at entertaining people.”