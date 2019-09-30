Paramount and CJ 4DPLEX Team Up to Screen Gemini Man In ScreenX

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA (September 30, 2019) — CJ 4DPLEX and Paramount Pictures have announced the expansion of their ongoing partnership to release the first-ever ScreenX title between the two leading companies, the action-thriller Gemini Man by acclaimed director Ang Lee. Gemini Man in ScreenX will begin its release in theaters worldwide beginning October 2, 2019 on 233 screens, across 22 countries, including 33 screens in the U.S. with Regal Cinemas, B&B Theatres and CGV Cinemas. The film opens in the U.S. on October 11th.

Gemini Man in ScreenX will feature key sequences of the film expanded and projected onto the left and right side walls of the auditorium.

The announcement between the two companies follows past releases of A Quiet Place, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Bumblebee, and Crawl in 4DX, another immersive technology from CJ 4DPLEX that features motion seating and environmental effects. In the U.S., Gemini Man in 4DX will screen with Regal Cinemas, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

“We are thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with Paramount Pictures’ to release the first-ever ScreenX title, Gemini Man, in our stunning panoramic format,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “The groundbreaking technology of the film pairs excellently with ScreenX, extending the stunning image quality of Will Smith as a 20-year old in action onto the walls of the auditorium, adding another level of immersion and intrigue to the cinema-going experience for Gemini Man.”

“With the success of Paramount Pictures’ films in 4DX, we are thrilled to continue the partnership and introduce Gemini Man as the first Paramount Pictures’ title to be screened in the immersive ScreenX format,” said Mark Viane, President of International Theatrical Distribution at Paramount Pictures. “Audiences will be amazed by the capabilities of the ScreenX technology, which will offer stunning visuals and action sequences expanded onto the side screens.”