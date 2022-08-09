Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick Flies Past $50M in ScreenX and 4DX

Courtesy Paramount Pictures

CJ 4DPLEX has announced that Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $50 million in box office sales to become the highest grossing film of all-time in 4DX and ScreenX formats. Top Gun: Maverick has 58 minutes of imagery exclusive to ScreenX, the most content ever produced for the format. ScreenXʼs peripheral three-screen design allows audiences to feel the rush of flying, putting them right in the middle of the climatic jet fight with Maverick and his crew. The company’s 4DX format enhances on-screen visuals through special effects such as motion-synchronized seats, wind, rain, vibration, and scents. ScreenX premium flagship locations, such as B&B Theatre’s Liberty, Missouri location has delivered over $320K to date. In a press release, Paramount expressed interest in utilizing the technology on future films.



“Thanks to Top Gun: Maverick we have seen unprecedented box office numbers for 4DX and ScreenX that are consistently breaking records worldwide,” said Jongryul Kim, chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX. “We look forward to continuing the momentum as more and more filmmakers see the value in our premium theater formats and how they enhance the overall viewing experience.”



“We want to thank Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer and everyone at Paramount Pictures for creating a film that has reinvigorated the movie theater experience and reminded audiences what it’s like to see an epic movie.” said Don Savant, chief executive officer and president of CJ 4DPLEX America. “Together we have proven that our two formats offer a truly unique experience that can only be appreciated in a movie theater.”



Director Joseph Kosinski shared, “Tom, Jerry, and I are obsessed with telling stories that need to be experienced on the big screen. We designed Top Gun: Maverick to be seen in theaters and the ScreenX and 4DX versions create an experience that are completely unique. Working with the team at CJ 4DPLEX, I was thrilled that we were able to use the side camera footage from our six camera cockpit array to fill out both wings of the ScreenX format with real photography. The result is a totally immersive version of our film that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”