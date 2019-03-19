Paramount’s ‘Wonder Park’ Joins Studio Movie Grill ‘Movies and Meals’ Program

Studio Movie Grill announced that Paramount Pictures has offered multiple screenings of Wonder Park as part of SMG Access™ and the “Movies and Meals” outreach program, which focuses on underserved children, STEM-focused schools and Girl Scouts.

In mid-2018—as part of its mission to “open hearts and minds, one story at a time”—SMG Access launched nationwide as a theater loyalty program focused on positively impacting underserved community members. Through their purchases, in addition to rewards, SMG guests are able to assist SMG in donating movies and meals to local nonprofits and community members, with the goal of harnessing movies’ power to inspire and change lives. Since the program’s inception, multiple studios have joined the movement, and SMG Access offered over 12,000 Movies and Meals in the program’s first eight months.

“SMG is hugely grateful to announce that Paramount Pictures has joined us once more to offer special screenings of Wonder Park, voiced by Jennifer Garner, Brianna Denski, Ken Hudson Campbell, John Oliver, Mila Kunis and Kenan Thompson, in support of our Movies and Meals outreach program and specifically to nonprofits for under-resourced children in our communities including STEM schools and Girl Scout troops. The animated film tells the story of an amazing amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive, and children are encouraged to dream big. What a wonderful message for all who attend,“ said Lynne McQuaker, SMG’s senior director of outreach.

Said Patricia Gonzalez, Paramount’s senior VP of in-theatre marketing, “We are excited to continue to support SMG’s efforts by offering Wonder Park screenings to local nonprofits and to once again join SMG guests in supporting purposeful outreach and a loyalty program designed to give back to local community members through Movies and Meals.”

Studio Movie Grill operates 326 screens in 31 in-theatre dining locations nationwide. For over 20 years, SMG has contributed millions of dollars as part of its expansive outreach program. SMG’s legacy programs include Special Needs Screenings, its Chefs for Children program, and annual Opening Hearts & Minds Award, which strive to help families and acknowledge local heroes.