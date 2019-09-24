Paul Feig Receives NATO’s “Spirit of the Industry Award”

From left, filmmaker Paul Feig, Laurie Feig and Cinemark’s Mark Zoradi during the CinemaCon Fall Summit on Sept. 23, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

WASHINGTON D.C. (September 24, 2019) – On Monday evening, September 23, 2019, The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) presented virtuoso filmmaker, writer, producer and author Paul Feig, whose new holiday romance, Last Christmas, arrives in North American theaters November 8, with its second annual “Spirit of the Industry” award. Feig was presented the award as part of NATO’s annual Fall Meetings at The Beverly Hilton, which was attended by more than 200 exhibitors from around the world.

“When it comes to believing in the full-on theatrical experience, and the magic that ensues when the lights go down in a darkened auditorium, Paul Feig has no equal,” noted John Fithian, President and CEO of NATO. “For our members to be able to say ‘thank you’ to Paul for this commitment is a great honor for us.”

The coveted NATO “Spirit of the Industry” award was created to honor the achievements, passion and dedication of singular filmmakers who are committed to the motion picture theatrical experience. The first award was presented to director Rob Marshall on the occasion of the release of Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.

Feig’s Last Christmas, a romantic comedy inspired by a George Michael beat, stars Emilia Clarke (HBO’s Game of Thrones), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson, and was written by Academy Award® winner Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones’s Baby) and playwright Bryony Kimmings.

Paul Feig is unequalled in his support of the industry, having attended five of the first nine CinemaCon events, all dedicated to celebrating the moviegoing experience. He graciously introduced exclusive first looks at the convention of his films Ghostbusters, A Simple Favor and, this year, Last Christmas. CinemaCon also boasted the first industry screenings of Feig’s The Heat and Spy.

Feig is a multi-talented creator, working successfully as a filmmaker, writer, producer and author, whose films have grossed over one billion dollars worldwide. His recent projects include Netflix’s Someone Great and the critically acclaimed film A Simple Favor. Feig next will write and direct the monster movie Dark Army, for Universal.

Previous films include the reboot of Ghostbusters, Spy, The Heat, and Bridesmaids. Up next, Feig is producing the Stella Meghie-directed romantic comedy American Princess starring Issa Rae for 20th Century Fox. A three-time Emmy nominated writer/director and DGA Award winner, Feig is also known for creating the beloved and critically acclaimed series Freaks and Geeks and serving as Director and Co-Executive Producer of The Office.