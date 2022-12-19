PVR Launches Two ICE Theaters Auditoriums in Delhi

PVR Cinemas, India’s largest cinema chain, operating 864 screens across 175 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka), has partnered with France’s CGR Cinemas to bring new ICE Theaters PLF auditoriums to two of its Delhi locations: the PVR ICON Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and the PVR Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

The partnership announcement was originally made in June, during this year’s edition of CineEurope.

Developed by French circuit CGR Cinemas, the ICE Theaters PLF concept combines peripheral LED panels to the sides of an auditorium to create a uniquely immersive panoramic viewing experience. State-of-the-art presentation technology, including 4K projection and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, complement each ICE auditorium to create a premium moviegoing environment.

“After announcing our partnership with CGR Cinemas at CineEurope Barcelona, we are happy to launch our first ICE Theaters screens in Delhi NCR with 2 screens,” said Ajay Bijli, Chairman & Managing Director of PVR Limited. “We plan to expand the ICE Theaters presence to Mumbai and Bengaluru in the coming months. It is the dynamism of these growing markets that keeps us assertive about bringing innovations and the best of the global standards of cinema experience for movie aficionados in major metro cities. We are certain that audiences and filmmakers alike will appreciate the ICE Immersive experience.’’

“As a leading out-of-home entertainment destination, PVR is striving to build cinemas that provide a world-class ambiance, cutting edge technologies in terms of sound and projection with opulent comfort and this is yet another step toward fulfilling our objective,” added Renaud Palliere, CEO of The Luxury Collections, PVR Cinemas. “ICE Theaters offers an experience that is impossible to replicate at home. The idle walls of the theatres are made alive through side panels that create peripheral background visuals that sync to the film thereby complementing it, not distracting away from it. We are highly confident this will prove to be a groundbreaking sensorial movie experience for audiences in Delhi and Gurugram and beyond.’’

Image courtesy of PVR Cinemas and ICE Theaters

There are currently a total of 52 ICE Theaters auditoriums operating across major global markets like France (CGR Cinemas), the United States (Regal LA Live), Saudi Arabia (VOX Cinemas), Spain (Ocine), and India (PVR Cinemas).

Over 120 titles formatted for ICE Theaters have been released to date, with participation from each major Hollywood studio. The partnership with PVR will introduce a new slate of Bollywood titles available to ICE Theaters worldwide beginning in 2023.

“After expanding our format across various territories, we are unbelievably proud to be starting this new collaboration with India’s first exhibitor PVR Cinemas,” commented Jocelyn Bouyssy, Managing Director of ICE Theaters. “Not only is this partnership allowing us to reach new audiences, it also is the opportunity for us to broaden our immersive experience to the Indian movie-making industry and undertake Bollywood movies post-production, with the promise to deliver 20 Indian titles per year in ICE Immersive format. After working with all major Hollywood studios, this marks a momentous milestone for ICE Theaters, and we could not be more thrilled to start this new adventure alongside luxury cinema chain PVR Cinemas.”