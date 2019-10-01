QSC Acquires AV Provider Attero Tech

PRESS RELEASE

QSC Headquarters, Costa Mesa, Calif. (October 1, 2019) – QSC announces the acquisition of Attero Tech, effective September 30, 2019. This combines the rapidly growing portfolio of the Q-SYS audio, video and control (AV&C) Ecosystem with Attero Tech’s portfolio of networked AV endpoints and I/O peripherals, as well as boosting QSC’s development capabilities with Attero Tech’s Fort Wayne-based engineering staff joining the multi-national QSC team.

“This acquisition is a natural next step for our organizations given our long relationship, highly compatible portfolios, and the exceptional shared values and company cooperation that have developed over the last several years,” says Jatan Shah, chief operating and technology officer, QSC. “Both QSC and Attero Tech were early adopters of network audio transport technology, including CobraNet, Dante, and AES67. In addition, when QSC expanded the control capabilities of the Q-SYS Ecosystem in 2017, it allowed Attero Tech to become the first manufacturer partner to independently develop Q-SYS Control integration plugins, and has since developed 20 plugins for their portfolio of I/O devices.”

“A primary guiding principle of our Q-SYS product development strategy has been a protocol agnostic, software-based approach utilizing the best hardware available, combined with innovation at the software and application layer. This approach allowed us to deliver a standards-based, powerful, flexible and scalable AV&C platform unlike anything on the market,” says TJ Adams, VP, systems product strategy and development, QSC. “Adding the Attero Tech peripherals to the greater Q-SYS Ecosystem will expand existing options for integration end points today, and enlist this new engineering talent pool to accelerate the pace of future software innovation and native end points for the platform.”

“Attero Tech has grown to become the premier provider of innovative, cost-effective audio networking I/O endpoints and AV connectivity solutions,” says Rus Sundholm, president of Attero Tech. “Our catalog of products have a well-earned reputation as highly robust, innovative products within the AV industry. We are excited and confident for the future of our combined organization.”

Joe Pham, president and CEO, QSC, says, “This is such an exciting time for QSC and I am thrilled to welcome the Attero Tech team to the QSC family. We look forward to executing an integration strategy that prioritizes the needs of our customers, incorporating Attero Tech into QSC sales, support, service, marketing and training for our channel, while always striving to ensure and maintain a positive experience for our customers.”