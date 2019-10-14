QSC Announces DCI Compliance for CMS-5000 Cinema Media Server

PRESS RELEASE

Costa Mesa, Calif. – October 14, 2019: QSC announced that the CMS-5000 has been found to meet all of the requirements of the Digital Cinema System Specification Version 1.2, published by Digital Cinema Initiatives, LLC (DCI). This certification validates that the next-generation cinema media server can reliably play controlled digital cinema content in movie theaters around the world and can reproduce high-quality images and sound as well as secure the content against piracy.



The certification testing was conducted by Aegisolve, Inc., an accredited cybersecurity laboratory under the Cryptographic and Security Testing (CST) Laboratory Accreditation Program (LAP) (NVLAP Lab Code: 200802-0) and licensed by DCI for digital cinema equipment compliance testing.



DCI is a joint venture of five major Hollywood studios whose primary purpose is to establish and document voluntary specifications for an open architecture for digital cinema that ensures a uniform and high level of technical performance, reliability, and quality control. In late 2007, DCI began publication of its Compliance Test Plan (CTP), which includes validated test procedures for the DCI Specification, including all referenced standards of the Society for Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).



“DCI compliance means QSC has taken a significant step towards the secure presentation of digital cinema content,” says Barry Ferrell, vice president, cinema product development and strategy. “Achieving DCI compliance assures that the CMS-5000 is a trusted part of the digital cinema ecosystem worldwide. This certification provides a strong foundation for sale of the CMS-5000, the first QSC-branded cinema server and the only server with native Q-SYS network compatibility.”



The DCI-compliant CMS-5000 Cinema Media Server is a next-generation server that delivers fast data transfer speeds and is designed for compatibility with both current and future sound and picture formats. The CMS-5000 can be easily integrated with the Q-SYS™ Ecosystem for Cinema for complete audio, video, and control (AV&C) capability.



See the CMS-5000 at ShowEast 2019 in Miami at Booth #505.