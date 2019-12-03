Reading International Makes First International Arthouse Acquisition

PRESS RELEASE

Reading International, Inc. announced that as of today, it is honored to take over the operation of the State Cinema in Hobart, Tasmania. The State Cinema has been a vibrant part of the cultural life of North Hobart for over 100 years. Today the State Cinema features ten screens, a rooftop cinema and bar, a large café, and an independent bookstore. For decades, the State Cinema has been exhibiting a range of specialty films and is known as one of Australia’s most prolific arthouses in terms of both range of programming and box office.

The acquisition of the State Cinema in Hobart represents Reading’s first international step into the arthouse and specialty cinema space. The State Cinema will join a portfolio of specialty cinemas in the United States, whose foundation is the Angelika Film Center & Café in New York City.

This acquisition is Reading’s second cinema acquisition in Tasmania in 2019. During the first quarter of 2019, Reading purchased the CMax Cinemas in Devonport, which has since been rebranded Reading Cinemas Devonport. With these two cinemas, Reading represents the second largest exhibitor in terms of box office in Tasmania