RealD Wins Patent Lawsuit Against LightSpeed DepthQ

Courtesy of RealD Inc.

A German court has ruled in favor of RealD, finding LightSpeed DepthQ CineBright system infringed RealD’s 3D cinema projection system patents. The German court ordered a product recall and awarded injunctions, damages, and costs against Lightspeed Inc., and LightSpeed’s directors, for infringing on RealD’s two-beam 3D cinema projection system patents (pat. numbers EP 2 469 336 and EP 2 067 066).

The rulings apply to the European patents and are the latest cases upholding and affirming RealD’s patents around the world. RealD’s invention patents have been successfully asserted in numerous territories and regions, while challenges by infringers such as Master Image and Volfoni have been unsuccessful.

“RealD invests substantial resources in our mission to deliver the perfect visual image. To continue making such R&D commitments, we must hold infringers accountable for copying RealD’s patented technologies and are delighted this German court has done just that,” said Travis Reid, RealD’s chief executive officer.