Regal Adds Five 4DX Screens Across the U.S. in April

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES – April 29, 2019 — CJ 4DPLEX and Regal announced today that the latest round of 4DX screens in the U.S. will have opened across five cities—Knoxville, Nashville, San Diego, King of Prussia and Las Vegas—by the end of the month. The openings will bring the current count of Regal 4DX theaters to 17. The latest sites to bring the innovative multi-sensory formats include:

● Pinnacle Stadium 18, Knoxville, Tennessee

● Opry Mills Stadium 20, Nashville, Tennessee

● Mira Mesa Stadium 18, San Diego, California

● King of Prussia Stadium 16, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

● Red Rock Stadium 16, Las Vegas, Nevada

“The openings in April mark the largest consecutive openings in a single month of our 4DX technology, and we have to thank Regal for being an excellent partner in bringing the format to wider audiences across the U.S.,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We are extremely excited for audiences to experience the sensations of 4DX for the very first time.”

“We are truly excited to expand our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX with these new 4DX locations,” said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. “We’re always looking for innovative technologies to engage our audiences and the expansion of 4DX offers our guests all around the U.S. an incredibly immersive moviegoing experience that we know they will love and can only get at Regal theaters. Avengers: Endgame will be an incredibly fitting experience to open these new theaters, and we look forward to the next round of openings for 2019.”

CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX immersive theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema format in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.