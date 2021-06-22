Regal Cinemas to Celebrate Cinema Week w/ Loyalty Offers, Special Screenings and A Quiet Place Part II & F9 Sweepstakes

Image Courtesy of Regal

Regal is celebrating the first-ever Cinema Week with with exclusive loyalty offers, double-feature events and sweepstakes at its U.S. theaters, the company announced Monday (June 21).

Both new and existing Regal Crown Club loyalty members will receive 5,000 bonus credits on every visit they make to a Regal theater during Cinema Week, which runs from June 22 to June 27, while new members of Regal Unlimited will receive 40,000 bonus credits when they see any movie during the same dates. Regal Unlimited subscribers are allowed to see as many movies as they want, whenever they want, while receiving 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with an automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

To celebrate the box office hit A Quiet Place Part II, Regal theaters will also offer a double-feature of both A Quiet Place films on Wednesday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. In addition, customers who see any movie during Cinema Week will be entered to win a Regal-exclusive A Quiet Place Part II art print or an IMAX collectible ticket for the film signed by John Krasinski.

In addition, those who see the forthcoming Fast & Furious sequel F9 through June 27 will be entered for a chance to win one set of movie posters from the first eight films in the franchise; one signed F9 movie poster; one set of Fast & Furious franchise Blu-ray discs; and one F9 prize pack including a water bottle, baseball cap, women’s tank top and t-shirt.

“We are honored to take part in this inaugural week designated to celebrating in-theatre cinematic experiences,” said Ken Thewes, Regal’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Regal aims to excite guests and commemorate the euphoric feeling of watching movies on the big screen through never-before-seen content and unmatched offers.”

For complete details on Regal’s Cinema Week celebrations, visit www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/promotions/regal-cinema-week.