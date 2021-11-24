Regal Partners with Flexa to Accept Digital Currency, UberEats for Popcorn Delivery

Image Courtesy of Regal/Flexa

Regal has announced a pair of new partnerships. The first, struck with pure-digital payments network Flexa, will allow Regal customers to pay for movie tickets, popcorn and more using digital currencies. The second partnership, reached with Uber Eats, will allow customers of the meal-delivery service to order Regal concessions via the Uber Eats app.

Under its agreement with Flexa, Regal customers can now pay with a variety of cryptocurrencies – including bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and Dai – “all instantly and with zero risk of fraud,” according to a press release announcing the deal. The partnership covers the exhibitor’s entire global footprint of over 500 theaters representing more than 7,000 screens. The digital currencies valid under the deal include:

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), and dogecoin (DOGE);

Digital dollars and stablecoins including USD Coin (USDC), Dai (DAI), and Gemini dollar (GUSD);

Digital tokens including LINK, ATOM, Basic Attention Token (BAT), and more.

In the release, Flexa is touted for its “guaranteed settlement, flexible integration options, fraud-proof architecture, and breadth of currency and payment options” that “solve enduring challenges and points of friction that are currently hindering the widespread adoption of digital assets.” Regal notes that it’s currently working with Flexa to “enable better payments for as many different assets and across as many different protocols…as possible,” including the Lightning Network. As an example, the exhibitor notes that Regal guests will soon have the ability to link their Regal Crown Club loyalty account for special rewards when paying at Regal with Flexa-enabled apps.

“As more of our customers demand digital asset solutions and safer payment methods, we are grateful to have found a partner in Flexa, a company that is revolutionizing digital payments with cutting-edge software and an innovative business platform,” said Ken Thewes, chief marketing officer at Regal, in a statement. “This exciting partnership enables us to easily and seamlessly accept digital currencies – including dogecoin, stablecoins and bitcoin – across our theatre footprint in a simple and completely contactless way, providing our guests with the flexibility and safety they deserve as we embark on a new era.”

“Flexa is committed to helping merchants enable easier, faster, and safer payment options for their customers, and that’s just one of the reasons we’re incredibly proud to work with Regal, whose dedication to creating an enjoyable and widely accessible cinematic experience for their loyal patrons is second to none,” added Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa. “We’re very pleased to partner with Regal as we work to enable universal digital currency payment options for movies and more, and help bring the future of payments to cinema.”

The Uber Eats partnership will make Regal’s concession items available to buy in the Uber Eats app from over 150 Regal locations across the U.S. In celebration of the new deal, customers will save $5 off any purchase of more than $25 from November 23-29.

For a list of participating Regal locations, visit https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/uber-eats.