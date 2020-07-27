Regal Pushes Back U.S. Cinema Reopening to August 21

Regal Entertainment Group, the second largest exhibitor in the United States, has pushed back the date when they will begin opening their theaters to August 21.

Prior to this announcement, Regal theaters were slated to open beginning on July 31, placing the reopening a few weeks before Warner Bros.’ August 12 release of Tenet. Warner Bros. subsequently pulled Tenet off its release calendar before later today noting that it will open in select U.S. theaters on September 3 for Labor Day weekend. (Tenet will open in 70 international markets starting August 26.)

The announcement that Regal will open U.S. locations beginning August 21 puts it in the same reopening corridor as AMC, which last week pushed their reopening date to “mid-to-late August” for U.S. theaters. Regal’s parent company, U.K.-based Cineworld, still currently plans to reopen on July 31; U.K. cinemas have been legally allowed to open since July 4.

“Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year’s upcoming releases,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed.”