Relive Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in IMAX with Exclusive Andor Footage

Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm announced today that 150 IMAX theaters across the US and Canada will bring Rogue One: A Star Wars Story back to cinemas along with exclusive footage from Andor, Lucasfilm’s upcoming Disney+ series. The IMAX release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be remastered with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Remastering) technology. Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story follows a group of unlikely heroes, who band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. The 2016 film brought an impressive $1.05B to the global box office.



The special footage from Andor offers audiences a look at the story, which explores Cassian Andor’s journey in the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire. In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian embarks on the path that will turn him into a rebel hero in Rogue One.



The one week event begins August 26th. For tickets and more info, visit https://www.imax.com/RogueOne