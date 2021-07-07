Rich Daughtridge to Succeed Byron Berkley as Independent Cinema Alliance President

Image Courtesy of Independent Cinema Alliance

The Independent Cinema Alliance’s board of directors has named Rich Daughtridge ICA’s new president, it was announced today. Daughtridge, who is president and CEO of Maryland-based Warehouse Cinemas and a member of the ICA board, succeeds Byron Berkley, who retired June 30.

“Having seen the ICA grow from an informal meeting of a few committed independent exhibitors at CinemaCon in 2017 to a major trade association has been a truly rewarding business experience for me,” said Berkley, who is President and CEO of Kilgore, Texas-based Foothills Entertainment. “With a membership exceeding 5,000 screens, the ICA has become a leading voice and advocate for independent exhibition issues in North America and I’m honored that I had the opportunity to be a part of its success. With your new President Rich Daughtridge, Chairman Bill Campbell, Executive Director Todd Halstead, and others, the ICA has a strong management team in place that’s well prepared to address the many challenges facing independent exhibitors during their transition into the post-COVID era.”

Berkley, a recipient of the “NATO Marquee Award,” will continue volunteering on the ICA’s Studio Relations Team and as president of Theatre Owners of Mid-America (TOMA), a regional exhibitor association that represents cinemas in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work under Byron’s leadership during the forming of the ICA,” said Bill Campbell, Chairman of the ICA. “Personally, I am grateful to call Bryon a friend and mentor and look forward to continuing our working relationship within the teams of the ICA.”

“As all of us realize, Byron has made a significant contribution to the cinema industry, both at NATO and the ICA, through his leadership,” added Daughtridge. “I’ve learned a lot from him over the years, and I’m humbled to continue building on the foundation we have at the ICA to help independent cinemas tackle the challenges ahead. As president, my goal is to bring an entrepreneurial spirit, strategic thinking, and innovation to help move us forward.”

“Byron’s vision and strategic leadership has transformed the ICA into a leading advocate for independent exhibitors,” said Todd Halstead, Executive Director of the ICA. “I look forward to working with our new president, the Board of Directors, and our legion of volunteers to build on the ICA’s momentum. I know Rich to be an energetic entrepreneur and proven business leader. As president of the ICA, Rich will continue to build on Byron’s work to drive positive change during this crucial transitional period for our industry.”