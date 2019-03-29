Rochester Theater Management Chooses Atom Seating

PRESS RELEASE

Alpharetta, GA, March 2019– Rochester Theater Management has partnered with Atom Seating’s “Spaces And Between” division to install luxury recliners, gliders and rockers in four of its locations. Rochester Theater Management has ordered over 2,700 chairs for its Brockport Strand Theatre, Geneseo Theaters, Canandaigua Theaters, and Auburn Movieplex.



The project was managed by Sonic Equipment on behalf of Rochester Theater in collaboration with Atom Seating.



Jason Yantz, owner and President of Rochester Theater said, “We chose VIP recliners and glider seats from Atom Seating because of their affordability and durability. We are extremely pleased with the final product and our customers are even more ecstatic about the upgrades that took place at our locations. Our previous seats were extremely outdated and in terrible condition. Atom Seating has allowed us to revamp our image and bring first class movie entertainment back to our local communities here in upstate New York.”



Sonic Equipment is a leading integrator for luxury seating across the country, and works closely with exhibitors nationwide to upgrade and improve auditoriums and cinema technology. Eric Olson, Director of Sales for Sonic Equipment said, “Ankit Kabra and Atom Seating were very easy to work with. Their efficient and professional attention to this and every project, combined with their excellent product line, gives both us at Sonic Equipment Company and our exhibitor partners the most comfortable and confident experience possible when choosing such an important upgrade. Equally important for Sonic Equipment Company, is the support after the project is completed, to ensure the highest customer satisfaction.”

