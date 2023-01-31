Rolando B. Rodriguez to Receive 2023 NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon

Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director of CinemaCon, announced today that The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will honor Rolando B. Rodriguez with the 2023 NATO Marquee Award during this year’s CinemaCon. The official convention of NATO, CinemaCon will be held April 24th-27th at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rodriguez serves as the chairman of NATO and a senior advisor to The Marcus Corporation and Influx. He will be recognized by NATO for his unequaled dedication, commitment, and service to the motion picture theater industry. Rodriguez will receive the industry’s highest tribute as part of CinemaCon’s State of the Industry program on Tuesday, April 25th.

Rodriguez was previously the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres and executive vice president of The Marcus Corporation until October 2022. Since his tenure began in 2013, Rodriguez oversaw the Marcus Theatres division with 85 locations in 17 states, while also leading the corporate-wide real estate and development strategy. Prior to his time at Marcus, Rodriguez worked as a senior leader with AMC Theatres for 30 years and as chief executive officer of Rave Cinemas, where he facilitated its turnaround and sale. At NATO, Rodriguez served previously in many other key leadership roles such as Vice-Chairman, Chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee, co-founder of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, Executive Board Member and Advisory Board member.

Rodriguez also serves on the Board of Directors of the Global Cinema Federation, as well as the Children’s Wisconsin Board of Directors. He leads multiple Hispanic initiatives, including serving as the Board Chairman for the Hispanic Collaborative. Rolando has been honored with multiple awards for his leadership including the ShowEast Dan Fellman Leadership Award and the NATO of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Excellence in Service Award in 2022. Rodriguez received his BA in Business Management from Eckerd College and an MBA in the Executive Fellows Program at Rockhurst University.

NATO’s President & Chief Executive Officer John Fithian, said of Rodriguez, “Rolando has served NATO and the entire industry through existential challenges over the past few years with strong and strategic leadership. He is tireless in his efforts, thoughtful in execution, and able to incorporate the advice of all exhibitor members, big and small. Rolando has guided me at the twilight of my career at NATO and I will always be grateful for that.”