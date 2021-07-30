Marcus Theatres Chairman, President, and CEO Rolando Rodriguez to Receive ShowEast’s Dan Fellman Show “E” Award

Photo Courtesy the National Association of Theatre Owners

Rolando Rodriguez was announced this week as 2021’s winner of the Dan Fellman Show “E” award, a lifetime achievement prize, at November’s upcoming film convention ShowEast.

Rodriguez is the chair, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres and executive vice president of The Marcus Corporation, in addition to his roles as chair of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) and serving on the Board of Directors of the Global Cinema Federation.

Previously, he was the CEO and president of Rave Cinemas, and before that the senior vice president of North American field operations for AMC, the company at which he began his career in 1975.

“We are extremely honored to present Rolando Rodriguez with this award at ShowEast this year. There is no better example in our business that truly represents what this award is all about,” Film Expo Group President Andrew Sunshine said in a press release. “Rolando’s dedication and commitment to the theatrical community is second to none.”

ShowEast, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, will be held from November 8-11 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Florida.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Marcus Theatres ranked fifth in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 ranking of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 1,097 screens at 89 locations.

